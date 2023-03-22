Watch video of RTU's Kwadwo Opoku appealing for $2000 to undergo surgery

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has appealed to Ghanaians to help raise $2000 to fund the surgery of Real Tamale United player, Kwadwo Poku.



Kwadwo Poku according to the statement put out by Saanie Daara got injured while playing football in his community.



The player who was part of the Real Tamale United team that secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/2021 season has been injured for the past two years.



"This is really sad. Kwadwo Opoku, player of ???????? RTU, suffered injury while playing hood football. Doctors want 20,000 Cedis or $2,000 for his surgery otherwise his career is finished. Please lets help him and I will be the first to send him some money on momo," Saanie Daara shared on Twitter.



Kwadwo Poku also appealed to his colleague footballers especially Black Stars and Ghanaians in general to come to his aid.



"I greet Ghanaians and Black Stars players. I'm a footballer who plays with RTU and was part of the team who secured GPL promotion two seasons ago."



"I'm begging you to come to my aid. The doctors said they will take 20,000 cedis for my surgery," Kwadwo Poku begged for help.



