Watch video of Paintsil, Asamoah Gyan, Abeyie, other Black Stars players jamming to Praye's song in 2010

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch throwback video of Paintsil, Asamoah Gyan, Abeyie, other Black Stars players jamming to Praye's song in 2010



A heartwarming video of Black Stars players having a joyful time ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup has surfaced online.



The video which was captured at an airport lounge showcases the team having quality time to bond with a popular Ghanaian track.



The Black Stars' players wore black suits with matching ties decorated in the colours of the Ghana national flag.



The video which was captured by John Paintsil in 2010 saw Asamoah Gyan in the groove singing to the tune in the background with the likes of Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng also waiting patiently for their flight.



Sulley Muntari who was not in the mood to have fun could be seen making a call while Quincy Owusu Abeyie also beamed in smiles at the camera.



The video brings back lots of memories of the Black Stars when they shocked the world with their performance at the Mundial in 2010.



The Black Stars nearly reached the semi-finals at the 2010 World Cup but they were denied via the spot by Uruguay.



Despite their inability to become the first African country to reach the World Cup semis, Ghanaians still hold the 2010 squad in high regard.



Watch video below



This ????????Black Stars group.????????????????



Different personalities. Great squad. pic.twitter.com/aXY0i9N4cl — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 7, 2023

JNA/KPE