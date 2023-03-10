You are here: HomeSports2023 03 10Article 1728449

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch video of Michael Essien 'hanging out' with Bill Gates, David Beckham, Drogba

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien was spotted 'hanging out' with some of the world's most famous personalities.

The Ghanaian football icon was joined by American business magnate, Bill Gates and football stars David Beckham and Didier Drogba in Morocco.

The four personalities were part of a panel discussion at the Gates Foundation event in Doha, Qatar, last year.

Essien shared a video of the prestigious event on social media, expressing his gratitude for being honoured by such distinguished guests.

The Bill Gates Foundation works to ensure that all people lead healthy, productive lives.

Watch the video of Essien with Bill Gates and football stars below



