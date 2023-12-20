Watch video of Mali's stunning Sports Complex that will host national team ahead of 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Malian government together with the Mali Football Federation has unveiled a modern Sports Complex in Kabala that will host national teams of all levels.



The training center dubbed Ousmane Bléni de Kabaala was unveiled on Sunday, December 19, 2023.



The sports complex was constructed under the guidance of President Assimi Goïta, who led a coup d'état in 2021 to overthrow Bah Ndaw.



The training center has multiple pitches, a gym, multiple housing units that can house all national teams, a basketball court, a netball court, a tennis court, and other facilities.



The Mali Federation announced that the Malian national team will camp in preparation for their 2023 AFCON.



Mali will be hoping to win the AFCON for the first in their history. Their best finish was second place in 1972.



Regarding the 2023 AFCON which is due to start in January 2024, Mali are paired in Group E alongside Namibia, South Africa, and Tunisia.





Watch a video of their training center below









