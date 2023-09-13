Watch video of Lionel Messi's US$10.8m luxurious mansion in Florida

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi has acquired a new property in Fort Lauderdale, a city on Florida's southeastern coast, known for its beaches and boating canals.



A report by CBS Miami stated that the Argentine captain will move into the sprawling mansion that cost him US$10.8 million.



According to the report, the mansion features 8 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a large swimming pool in the garden and two docks outside.



The interior is also equipped with an Italian kitchen, training room, entertainment lounge, VIP suite, captain's suite and offices.



Messi left Europe to ply his trade in America, leaving Paris Saint Germain after a season to join Inter Miami.



He has since helped the club to silverware and has been crucial to their successes in the ongoing league campaign.









