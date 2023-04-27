Watch video of Kudus and Stonebwoy jamming to 5th Dimension Album songs

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy visited Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus at Ajax after landing in the Netherlands to promote his upcoming album.



Stonebwoy is set to release his 5th studio album titled 5th Dimension on Friday, April 28, 2023, and he is currently in Europe for the album tour.



The 17th track album has been tagged by many particularly BHIM Nation fans as an album that could deliver the first Grammy Award for Ghana.



While in the Netherlands, Stonebwoy visited Mohammed Kudus and they both jammed to the 5th song on the 5th Dimension album titled Forget.



The vibe between the two Ghanaian superstars keeps growing as Mohammed Kudus has stated on several occasions that he is a member of the BHIM Nation family.



Watch the video below as Stonebwoy and Kudus jam to the song titled Forget:







