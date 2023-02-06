Watch video of Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp in a fight with Man United players

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Black Stars players, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, were at the centre of a scuffle that led to a red card during Crystal Palace's narrow defeat against Manchester United on Saturday, February 4, 2022.



The brawl started after Schlupp made a tackle on Antony dos Santos on the byline and pushed the Brazilian to the ground.



Carlos Henrique Casimiro got involved, confronting Schlupp while Antony got up to push the Ghanaian as retaliation for the tackle. This got Ayew to step in to protect Schlupp who was being outnumbered.



As the scuffle got heated up with many players getting involved, Marcus Rashford pulled Schlupp away while Casemiro grabbed Crystal Palace's Will Hughes by the neck.



The former Real Madrid midfielder got his marching orders after a VAR review of the tussle. Schlupp and Antony also got into the books of the referee while Jordan Ayew and the rest of the players who were involved walked away with no booking.



The incident occurred in the 65th minute when Manchester United were cruising to a 2-0 victory with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.



Schlupp scored a beautiful backheel to reduce the deficit in the 76th minute but Palace could not grab the needed equaliser late in the game.



