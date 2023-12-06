Watch video of John Paintsil flaunting his beautiful daughters on social media

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has flaunted his children on social media.
In a video the former West Ham United full-back shared on his TikTok page, he showed off his beautiful daughters who had visited him and were enjoying a good time with their father.
He hyped up his kids acknowledging how beautiful they look while they share a wholesome moment.
John Painstil has divorced and remarried and now has three kids, two daughters and a son.
The former Fulham defender's ex-wife Richlove divorced him in 2014 over alleged cheating. Despite pleading not guilty to the ex-wife's claims and refusal to sign the papers
John Painstil remarried in 2019, tying the knot with Adjoa Broni.
