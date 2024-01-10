Watch video of Black Stars players in beautiful traditional outfit as they jet off to Ivory Coast

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to jet off to Ivory Coast to participate in the 34th edition of the biggest football festival on the continent, the Africa Cup of Nations.



The team tournament which kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, will have the continent’s top 32 teams competing for honours and Ghana is one of those countries heavily tipped to challenge for the title.



The Black Stars who have been in camp since January 1 will hit Abidjan, Ivory Coast where they will be playing in three group games.



The Black Stars will storm of Ivory Coast in a nicely crafted traditional outfit which is mostly identified with the people of the Ga ethnic group.



The players are clad in an all-white outfit with slippers making beautiful photos and videos for the country.



The Black Stars’ opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)





The serious countries are arriving with national airlines. Here we set off with Air Côte d’Ivoire. Another reminder of our shortcomings as a country. Seems like a small issue, but it’s not. Anyway, we are winning the Afcon. pic.twitter.com/zE9yd9MDAv