Watch video of Ampem Darkoa Ladies Club House's engulfed in flames

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a devastating turn of events, the clubhouse of the reigning Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, has fallen victim to a destructive fire. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Friday in Techiman.



Amidst the charred remains are more than just bricks and mortar; the flames devoured laptops, passports, hard-earned money, and cherished jerseys and boots. The toll of this calamity extends beyond the material, disrupting the rhythm of the team's competitive journey.



Regrettably, the inferno has forced the postponement of crucial matchday 8 and 9 encounters against Tamale Super Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy. Additionally, the eagerly anticipated face-off against Northern Ladies now lingers in uncertainty.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies, having recently represented Ghana with pride in Ivory Coast, clinching a commendable fourth position in the CAF Women's Champions League, now find themselves grappling with a harsh twist of fate.



In the spirit of solidarity, the Ghana Football Association has swiftly extended its support, reaching out to the leadership of Ampem Darkoa Ladies. As the team navigates through this unforeseen challenge, the football community unites in empathy, hoping for a swift recovery and resurgence for the champions in the face of adversity.





