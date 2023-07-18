Watch video of Abedi Pele with Dede Ayew's son at all-stars game

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

It was a father, son and grandpa affair when the Ayews showed up for an All-Stars football match at the Nania park on the University of Ghana campus.



Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew showed up with his son and his father the Abedi Ayew Pele later joined him to witness the match.



The three generations of the Ayews were present as Andre Ayew played in the match that featured Black Stars players Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah among others.



Muniru Sulley the brother of Sulley Muntari and ex-Zamalek forward Benjamin Acheampong played on the side of the Black team who wore featured a number of stars.



The team in white featured players like former Asante Kotoko players Christopher Nettey and Imoro Ibrahim.



Stephen Appiah’s son who plays for Great Olympics was also part of the white team as well as Frank Assinki who won the U20 AFCON with Ghana in 2021.



The match was watched by many Ghana football stars like Tony Baffoe, and Fatawu Dauda.



The team in white scored the first goal through former Al Hilal player, Imoro Ibrahim who scored a brilliant curler from 18 yards in the second half.



The team in white tried to get the equalizer on many occasions and managed to win a penalty but Afriyie Acquah squandered the opportunity as he balloon the ball.



Mubarak Wakaso set up Andre Ayew in the final minutes of the game to score the late equalizer for the match to end 1-1.



After the match, the Ayew family were mobbed by some fans who wanted to autographs and pictures with the family.



