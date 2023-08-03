Watch video of 75-year-old ex-Black Stars defender Dan Oppong working out intensively in US

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Former Black Stars defender, Dan Oppong has showcased his incredible physicality at age 75.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the former right-back was spotted enjoying his gym routine workout which seems intense for a septuagenarian.



Many footballers after retirement mostly forgo the discipline of keeping their body and physicality but Oppong appears to have a great physique.



In the video, Oppong, who is currently based in the USA, also showed off great skills by juggling the ball, proving that he still has some football left in him.



During his days, Dan Oppong played for Hearts of Oak and Goldfields (Now Ashanti Gold) in the 1990s.



He also played for Black Stars within the period and was rated as one of the best full-backs in Ghana football history.



