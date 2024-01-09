Watch video from Sadio Mane's wedding ceremony with Aisha Tamba

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegalese football star, Sadio Mane will head into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in great mood after tying the knot shortly before the tournament which will be held in Ivory Coast.



Sadio Mane married his girlfriend, Aisha Tamba in a private ceremony reported to be a lavish one.



The ceremony which was held at Keur Massar, Dakar, Senegal had in attendance close relatives of Mane and his new wife.



According to reports, Aisha Tamba is originally from Casamança and like her husband, she speaks Madingue.



A report by Pulse Sports indicate that Mane and Aisha have known each other since their teenage days.



The report further indicates that Aisah Tamba is a daughter of an accomplished Senegalese architect.



Mane is now set to join his Senegalese teammates as they prepare for the tournament which kicks off on January 13, 2023.



Senegal who are in Group C will face Guinea, Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia.









Congratulations to Senegal star Sadio Mane and his longtime partner Aisha Tamba on their marriage! ????????????#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/3561ZBQEWb — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) January 9, 2024

EK