Watch the wild celebrations in Sunyani after Bofoakwa Tano qualified for Ghana Premier League

The streets of Sunyani were hijacked by ecstatic fans of Bofoakwa Tano after the league secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



Male and female supporters of the club stormed the principal streets of the Bono Regional capital to celebrate the return of their beloved club to the Ghana Premier League after more than a decade and half.



The action took place at the Accra Sports Stadium as Bofoakwa Tano beat Techiman Eleven Wonders via penalty shootout in an entertaining playoff.



Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the third minute of the game when they were awarded a penalty kick and Leslie Aryeetey scored.



Techiman Eleven Wonders equalized in the second half when Osman Zakaria scored just a minute into the second half.



The game went into a penalty shootout and Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious with a 7-6 shootout score, sealing their return to the Premier League after 16 years.



Wild jubilations in Sunyani, Bono regional capital, as Bofoakwa Tano Football Club returns to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years of playing in the National Division One League.#GhanaNewsAgency #GNA pic.twitter.com/yuW9dD557P — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) May 30, 2023

After 16 years in the lower division, Bofoakwa Tano has qualified for the Ghana Premier League after defeating Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties. pic.twitter.com/AFnSIM7pzR — FitmanJaarah (@salihufitman330) May 30, 2023

Wild scenes in the dressing room of Bofoakwa Tano after they were crowned champions of the Division One Zone 1 play-off earlier today at the Accra Sports Stadium. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/fM8TEufGab — ⬅️ #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 31, 2023

A video of what happened yesterday in sunyani after Bofoakwa tano securing qualification in the Ghana premier league pic.twitter.com/yo7cJEIZQl — Arafat De Minnzile???????????????????????? (@Arafat_Minnzile) May 31, 2023

Bofoakwa Tano fans emotional after their team qualified to Ghana Premier league after 16 yearshttps://t.co/rI39UVGFYb pic.twitter.com/yJPWTeKdQW — AGN News (@agn_news_) May 31, 2023

