Watch the wild celebrations in Sunyani after Bofoakwa Tano qualified for Ghana Premier League

Fans celebrating Bofoakwa Tano's promotion to GPL play videoFans celebrating Bofoakwa Tano's promotion to GPL

The streets of Sunyani were hijacked by ecstatic fans of Bofoakwa Tano after the league secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Male and female supporters of the club stormed the principal streets of the Bono Regional capital to celebrate the return of their beloved club to the Ghana Premier League after more than a decade and half.

The action took place at the Accra Sports Stadium as Bofoakwa Tano beat Techiman Eleven Wonders via penalty shootout in an entertaining playoff.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the third minute of the game when they were awarded a penalty kick and Leslie Aryeetey scored.

Techiman Eleven Wonders equalized in the second half when Osman Zakaria scored just a minute into the second half.

The game went into a penalty shootout and Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious with a 7-6 shootout score, sealing their return to the Premier League after 16 years.

Watch the celebrations below














