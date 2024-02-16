Watch the welcome Simon Adingra, Sebastian Haller received from their teammates after AFCON glory

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Ivory Coast players, Simon Adingra and Sebastian Haller were deservedly given a heroes’ welcome by their respective clubs following their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations conquest.



Borussia Dortmund received Haller in flamboyant style. Haller who scored the goal that ultimately gave Ivory Coast the trophy, was showered with confetti amid claps and chants from his teammates at their training ground on Thursday, February 15, 2024.



Players of Brighton and Hove Albion gave Simon Adingra, who assisted the two goals scored by Ivory Coast in the final a guard of honour before their training on Friday, February 16, 2024.



Sebastian Haller capped off a thrilling story for Ivory Coast and an inspirational personal story with his goal in the final against Nigeria on February 11, 2024.



Ivory Coast who needed Morocco to beat Zambia in the final Group F game to finish as one of the best third-placed teams, redeemed themselves with an impressive run that saw them beat Senegal, Mali, DR Congo and Nigeria to actualize a ‘host and win’ dream.



Haller played a decisive role in that run as he scored the winning goals in the semi-final and grand finale to win his first major international trophy and complete an incredible story of how he overcame testicular cancer to win a major trophy.



During the knockout stages, a revived Ivorian team relied on Simon Adingra as their go-to man. He managed a goal and two assists with both of the assists coming in the final against Nigeria. He returned to Brighton on Friday, February 16, 2024, as the best young player in Africa.



His teammates who had earlier sent congratulatory messages gave him a guard of honour as he made his way to training.







