Watch the two 'dubious' decisions taken by referees on matchday 25

•Asante Kotoko continues to lead the Ghana Premier League table after week 25



•The Phobains have closed the gap to two points as they occupy the second position



•The referees on the matchday have become the talk of town



Asante Kotoko continues to lead the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table despite their inability to maintain their initial four points between them and their contenders after matchday 25.



The Porcupine's 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals enabled their sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to close the gap to three points following their 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



Despite the results that ensured that Asante Kotoko maintains their lead on the league table and bring the Phobians to their first league trophy in a decade, the performance of the referees who officiated both games has become the talk of the town.



Referee Imoro Osman who officiated the Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko game has come under severe scrutiny as he has been partly blamed for influencing the final outcome of the game.



The referee awarded a late-minute freekick just around the 18-yard box of Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko got the equalizer through the said freekick to draw the game.



However, the video clips that have surfaced online captured Asante Kotoko striker Andy Kumi kicking himself while running after a pass which the referee thought otherwise and awarded him with a freekick that resulted in the Kotoko equalizer.



Elsewhere at the Accra Sports Stadium, referee Maxwell Owusu awards a penalty for Accra Hearts of Oak and sent off Isaac Donkor for handling the ball in the goal post.



Though Hearts of Oak missed the penalty, the red card to Isaac Donkor affected Elmina Sharks as they lost 2-0 in the second half.



However, the video footage from the Hearts of Oak game also captured Isaac Donkor clearing the ball from his goal post with the chest and not his hand.



Watch the two incidents below as compiled by broadcast holders and judge for self if the referees had their call right or wrong:





These were two dodgy decisons in the @GhanaLeague this weekend.



Referees should have another look at themselves ,but this shouldn't fuel theories of a scheme to get any of @HeartsOfOakGH or @AsanteKotoko_SC win the title this year.



Can we just focus on the exciting title race? pic.twitter.com/x8RFsOUM1C