Watch the top 10 knockouts by Azumah Nelson as he marks 65th birthday

Boxing News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Azumah Nelson celebrates his 65th birthday, GhanaWeb presents the 10 greatest technical knockouts from The Professor.



Born on July 19, 1958, in Accra, Ghana, Azumah's exceptional talent and unwavering determination made him one of the most revered boxers to emerge from the African continent.



Over the course of his illustrious career, Nelson engaged in a total of 47 fights, displaying his exceptional skill set and securing an impressive record.



Some of his best knockouts were against Jeff Fenech, Juan LaPorte, Gabriel Ruelas, and Jim McDonnell among others.



Out of those fights, he experienced only six losses and two draws, while an astounding 28 victories came by way of technical knockout (TKO), showcasing his devastating power and superior boxing abilities.



Azumah Nelson was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.



Currently 'The Professor' is ranked as the 31st greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time according to BoxRec, a website dedicated to holding updated records of professional and amateur boxers.



Azumah Nelson who is widely regarded as Africa's greatest boxer of all time was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE