Watch the terrible living condition of the Kotoko fan who was shot in the eye by police

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The life of a Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan took a substantial downturn in January 2020 after he was shot in the eye during a melee that broke out during a match between the club and Berekum Chelsea.



Police officers were compelled to discharge arms after irate fans of the club attempted to beat up the referee for the game due to some decisions he made.



Things escalated quickly during the confrontation with the innocent Augustine Opoku who within the immediate environs of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was accidentally shot in the eye.



Following the incident, the police officer was interdicted with the police promising that the culprit would face the full rigours of the law.



A statement released by the Ashanti Regional Police Command then reads “The police serious view of the incident and has subsequently commenced an investigation into the action of the policeman involved in the shooting. The officer has been interdicted on the instruction of the Regional Commander, pending investigation,” the statement said.



He underwent surgery that was footed by fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko but his life was plunged into a lifetime mess.



Christopher Damenyan, the president of the Kotoko supporters' wing said; 'We are looking forward to getting an artificial eye for Augustine Opoku who lost his left eye during the Kotoko game against Berekum Chelsea. He will undergo surgery and get his eye secured in good shape. We are taking all the costs of it,'' chairman Damenya told Kumasi-based Light FM.



It has been three years and Augustine Opoku who used to make earnings from his job as a taxi driver has now left his family and children to undertake menial jobs in Obuasi.



The case is currently at the Kumasi High Court with former Kotoko administrator, Sarfo Duku leading the charge to secure compensation for Oppong.



