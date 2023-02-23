Watch the scuffle between Cameroon's Onana and Edin Dzeko in Inter Milan's Champions League game

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon international, Andre Onana had an on-field altercation with his teammate Eden Dzeko during Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League game against FC Porto.



The duo reportedly got into the fiery burst-up after Eden Dzeko told Andre Onana to stop moaning at referee Srdjan Jovanovic and allow the game to flow.



Andre Onana appeared to be upset with Dzeko after the striker told him to stop moaning at the referee and he started yelling on the Bosnia-Herzegovina to "shut up".



An angry Onana had to be held back by teammate Hakan Calhanoglu as he shouted at Eden Dzeko.



Inter Milan went ahead to win the game against 10-man FC Porto at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza through Romelu Lukaku's 86th-minute goal.



Watch the altercation between Onana and Dzeko in the video below:



