Watch the row among Chelsea players over penalty against Everton

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea players were spotted arguing amongst themselves after being awarded a penalty in the second half against Everton.



Palmer was the star of the show for Chelsea against Everton on Monday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The England international bagged a first-half perfect hat-trick and then added to his tally after the break from the penalty spot.



Yet Palmer had to battle team-mates Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson for the ball before being able to net his fourth of the night.



Arguing over who gets to take a penalty is never pleasing for a manager and Mauricio Pochettino will likely have to field questions about it afterwards. Palmer has been Chelsea's regular penalty taker this season, scoring nine times from the spot in total.



But it also is understandable why both Madueke and Jackson might have wanted to get in on the act in a game that the Blues were already winning comfortably.



While his performances are pushing Chelsea as a club into contention for a recently unthinkable European place, Palmer stands to achieve plenty on an individual level the way things are going.



His four-goal haul moved him level with Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland on 20 in the Golden Boot race, while pundit Jamie Carragher has mused about potential Player of the Year accolades coming his way - and not just Young Player. It would also be a travesty at this point if Palmer is not one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's squad list for Euro 2024.



