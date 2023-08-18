Watch the reactions of Hearts fans to their 11-1 victory over Miracle Land FC in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Watch the reactions of Hearts of Oak fans to their 11-1 victory over Miracle Land FC in pre-season friendly



Hundreds of Hearts of Oak fans thronged the Pobiman Sports Complex to witness their club do light work over lower-tier side Miracle Land FC in a friendly encounter on Thursday, August 17, 2023.



The Phobians recorded a massive 11-1 victory over the side as part of their preparations for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League which kicks off in September.



Poised to display their supremacy, the Phobians fired home two early goals in the first half through Thomas Awinimi and Suraj Seidu.



Back from recess, Congolese international Kassala Ramos announced his presence with a hat-trick while Hamza Mohammed and Michelle Sarpong both registered a brace each.



In the dying stages of the game, new addition Martin Karikari and Linda Mtange fetched a goal each.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, fans who enjoyed the game from the blow of the whistle until the end of the game expressed excitement about the team’s performance.



The Phobians will begin their new season when they travel to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



