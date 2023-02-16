Watch the progress of work on Hearts of Oak's new secretariat

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Construction of Accra Hearts of Oak's ultra-modern secretariat is taking shape nearly a year after the old building was pulled down.



Accra Hearts of Oak in May 2022 demolished the old Phobia house at their Asylum Down complex to pave way for a new club secretariat.



After nine months of construction, Hearts of Oak have raised the building to its expected 4-storey with four supporting pillars mounted.



The club has also managed to roof the building with only a few touches left to complete the building.



When completed the new Hearts of Oak secretariat will boast of a commercial store as well as offices for the management of the club as well as a conference hall



Meanwhile, work is progressing at the Pobiman Complex which is the training and team house for Hearts of Oak's team.



The Pobiman Complex, when completed, will house a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, locker, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.





We don’t do pubs, we do a complex.



This one dey pap. ???? @HeartsOfOakGH you do all ???????? pic.twitter.com/1KZ1Iv9RTW — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) February 15, 2023

JNA/KPE