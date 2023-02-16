You are here: HomeSports2023 02 16Article 1715312

Watch the progress of work on Hearts of Oak's new secretariat

Work done so far and art work of the new secretariat Work done so far and art work of the new secretariat

Construction of Accra Hearts of Oak's ultra-modern secretariat is taking shape nearly a year after the old building was pulled down.

Accra Hearts of Oak in May 2022 demolished the old Phobia house at their Asylum Down complex to pave way for a new club secretariat.

After nine months of construction, Hearts of Oak have raised the building to its expected 4-storey with four supporting pillars mounted.

The club has also managed to roof the building with only a few touches left to complete the building.

When completed the new Hearts of Oak secretariat will boast of a commercial store as well as offices for the management of the club as well as a conference hall

Meanwhile, work is progressing at the Pobiman Complex which is the training and team house for Hearts of Oak's team.

The Pobiman Complex, when completed, will house a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, locker, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.



