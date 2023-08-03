Watch the progress of work on Hearts of Oak's Pobiman training centre

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak are close to completing the construction of their ultra-modern training complex at Pobiman in Accra.



The latest units underway are the volleyball court, tennis court, and basketball court which have all taken shape with all the courts being laid.



The training complex has already seen the completion of three pitches - two natural turfs and an artificial turf, where their senior team, youth team, and women's teams train. Also, the players' housing units are almost complete.



The first phase of the project which commenced in 2020 was carried out by local contractors, K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited.



Turkish Construction firm Prefabex Yapi is set to be contracted to oversee the remaining phases of the training center.



The ultra-modern training complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen, and Dining Hall.



TWI NEWS



Watch the video below







EE/KPE