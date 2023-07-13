Watch the progress of Hearts of Oak's new secretariat as it nears completion

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Construction of Hearts of Oak’s ultra-modern secretariat is on the verge of b completion after the old structure was pulled down a year ago.



In May 2022, Hearts of Oak demolished the old edifice at Asylum Down in Accra to pave the way for a new secretariat.



After a year and a few months, all four-storey buildings have been completed with all four pillars, roofing and tiling done and fabrication works on doors and windows also completed.



The few touches left include painting and a few wiring works to be done.



When fully completed, the new Hearts of Oak secretariat will boast of a commercial store, conference room, and offices for the management.





Watch the video below:







Current state of Hearts of Oak Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/bovIIpQZT8 — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) July 12, 2023

LSN/KPE