Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Watch the progress of Hearts of Oak's new secretariat as it nears completion

Construction of Hearts of Oak’s ultra-modern secretariat is on the verge of b completion after the old structure was pulled down a year ago.

In May 2022, Hearts of Oak demolished the old edifice at Asylum Down in Accra to pave the way for a new secretariat.

After a year and a few months, all four-storey buildings have been completed with all four pillars, roofing and tiling done and fabrication works on doors and windows also completed.

The few touches left include painting and a few wiring works to be done.

When fully completed, the new Hearts of Oak secretariat will boast of a commercial store, conference room, and offices for the management.


