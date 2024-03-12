Watch the performance of popular Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids at Stamford Bridge

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghetto Kids, the popular Ugandan dance group, were at the Stamford Bridge during Chelsea’s Premier League game against Newcastle on Monday, March 11, 2024.



The popular dance troupe, who are on a tour of the United Kingdom, were in their element, dancing to a variation of Chelea’s anthem.



A video shared by Chelsea via their social media captures the group showing off their collective and individual dance moves as the club’s song blazed through the speakers at Stamford Bridge.



In the game, Chelsea secured a 3-2 victory over Newcastle to maintain their 11th position on the league log.



Chelsea’s first goal came via Nicholas Jackson who smartly flicked home a low-drive by Cole Palmer in the first half.



Alexander Isak restored parity with a clever curler on the edge of the box but Cole Palmer responded swiftly with an even better strike.



Chelsea looked to have secured a win after Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk contributed from the bench with a nice goal to make it 3-1



A Jacob Murphy goal on the 90-minute mark, however, set up a heated contest in the six minutes of injury time but Chelsea did well to hold on and secure their 11th win of the season.







EK