Watch the moment Raphael Dwamena tragically collapsed and died on the pitch

Former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena, passed away after collapsing on a pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine game against Partizani Tirana.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the unfortunate incident occurred in the 23rd minute, with the score at one-all.



The game was briefly halted while the referee spoke with his assistant in the VAR room.



Following the brief communication, he signalled for a goal kick to be taken, but just as the custodian kicked the ball, Dwamena, who was ready to track back, died on the pitch.



The referee and the players from both sides rushed to turn him over before the medical team joined to try and rescue Dwamena.



The former FC Zurich man played 12 games, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in the ongoing 2023/2024 season for his side Egnatia Rrogozhinë.



Raphael Dwamena joins Endurance Idahor, Jeanine Djomnang, Ambrose Wleh, Cheick Tioté, Lokissimbaye Loko, Sekou Camara, Patrick Ekeng, Mohamed Mboye, Moïse Brou Apanga, and Faty Papy as African players who lost their lives through cardiac arrest.



