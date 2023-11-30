Watch the mistakes by Andre Onana in Man Utd 3-3 draw with Galatasaray

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: goal.com

Manchester United keeper Andre Onana couldn't hide his frustration as his errors cost his side three points in the Champions League.



Manchester United's hopes of Champions League progression were left hanging by a thread after they twice blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray on Wednesday. Andre Onana was guilty of mistakes for two of the goals and cut a frustrated after the full-time whistle.



The goalkeeper was spotted throwing his gloves off in disgust and shaking his head as he tried to come to terms with the result.



Manager United manager Erik ten Hag refused to blame Onana for the draw after the final whistle. He told reporters: "He is OK. It is not about an individual. Individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it, but it is always about the team.



"We scored quickly after each other. It’s about the point when you are 2-0 up and you have to manage the game. It is not so easy when we give free-kicks away and we have to defend the free-kicks better. Hakim is brilliant, I know that, and he is extraordinary."



Wednesday's results have left United bottom of Group A ahead of the final round of fixtures. The Red Devils must beat Bayern Munich in their last match and need Copenhagen to draw with Galatasaray in the other group game to progress to the last 16.



Ten Hag is expected to keep faith with Onana for now but his place in the team may come under further scrutiny if he continues to make more high-profile errors. The goalkeeper is also expected to head off on international duty with Cameroon for AFCON 2024 in January which could offer back-up Altay Bayindir the chance to stake a claim for a spot.



