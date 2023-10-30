Watch the last interview of late Asante Kotoko legend Joe Debrah before his death

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

The Ghanaian football fraternity was thrown into state of mourning over the weekend following the shocking death of Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah.



As first published by GhanaWeb on Friday, October 27, 2023, the iconic Ghanaian footballer died on in the early hours of Friday.



Following his demise, there have been an outpouring of regret and sadness over the exit of one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers.



GhanaWeb has spotted a video which happens to be last media activity undertaken by the Asante Kotoko legend before his demise.



In the interview on Kessben FM, Joe Debrah who looked hale and hearty discussed Asante Kotoko’s start to the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.



He also spoke about the notion that during their active playing days, Hearts of Oak players were more aggressive and committed by Asante Kotoko players.



“It wasn’t true. If you argue that they were aggressive on the field of play, I would agree but our aggressiveness was mental. We were mentally strong. I don’t agree with that. The Hearts players were just loud and intimidating.



“They start the intimidation from the national team camp. We used to debate it at the Black Stars camp in Winneba. They targeted us with reckless challenges.



Joe Debrah is rated as one of the best dribblers to have ever played in the Ghana Premier League.



During his peak years, he was a nightmare for defenders during his 8-year stay at Asante Kotoko.



Debrah had an identical style as Hearts of Oak's marksman at the time Shamo Quaye, which led to a comparison between the two.



Shamo and Debrah lit up the Ghana Premier League in the 1990s as they were the very best players in Ghana.



Due to the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, the fans usually argue about which club has the best player in the country.



Joe Debrah in an interview in 2020, said he was better than the late Hearts of Oak legend.



“He (Shamo Quaye) had his qualities and I also had my qualities. His qualities were, he could score unexpected goals, I also had mine but I knew I was better than him," he stated.



“But in football, if debates don’t emerge the game doesn’t become exciting…I knew I was better and Shamo himself was aware but he just couldn’t say it



“I possessed all the qualities in the game, strength, and striking abilities. Shamo was a goal scorer, but I was that and more. I was more involved in the game than Shamo. He always used to lurk around the goal area. Everyone has his skillset and strength so that’s it” he concluded.







