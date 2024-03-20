Watch the goal that secured final place for Black Satellites at African Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Satellites, Ghanas U20 men’s national team, booked a place in the final of the 13th African Games after beating Senegal by a lone goal on March 19, 2024.



The result means Ghana will face the Ugandan U20 side in the men’s football final on March 22. The Ugandans defeated Congo in the other semi-final.



The encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium saw both sides doing all it takes to avoid conceding.



The only goal of the game was registered in the 83rd minute when a flowing move from the Satellites led to a cut back from the left side of the Senegalese defence into the box.



Substitute Michael Ephson was in the right place and virtually tapped the incoming cross into the Senegalese net as the team held on for the remaining minutes of the game.



Watch the goal below:



