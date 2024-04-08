Watch the emotional moment Dan Kwaku Yeboah foundation paid for amputation of the leg of Robert Mensah's son

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Ghanaian sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has through his foundation paid for the cost of the amputation of the leg of Yassine Mensah, a son of legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper, Robert Mensah.



During the visit, Roberta Mensah, a daughter of Robert Mensah explained that the family learnt of her brother’s situation when he came home for their mother’s funeral six years ago.



She explained that upon seeing the unpleasant situation of her brother, the family decided to raise funds to treat his injury but have so far been unable to raise the needed amount.



According to her, doctors explained that the situation has now deteriorated with GH₵9000 needed to cover the amputation and treatment of her brother’s leg.



The Dan Kwaku Yeboah Media Foundation donated GH₵10,000 to cover the bills for the amputation.



Yassine Mensah expressed gratitude to the foundation and also called on benevolent Ghanaians to come to his aid.



Robert Mensah was a Ghanaian goalkeeper best known for his exploits at Asante Kotoko. He led Kotoko to CAF Champions League success 1970.



Robert Mensah died at age 32 after being stabbed in Tema, Accra.



