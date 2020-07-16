Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Watch the dribbles, goals and skills of Ajax new signing Mohammed Kudus

Footballghana brings to you the highlights of goals, dribbles, and skills of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus following his transfer to Dutch Eredivisie outfit Ajax Amsterdam.



Today, Thursday, July 16, 2020, the teenager officially completed his transfer from FC Nordsjaelland to the Dutch powerhouse on a 5-year deal for a fee of 9 million Euros.



Kudus joins Ajax with high expectations and will hope to continue his development at Ajax in the next few years.



The 2020 Golden Boy award nominee has been tipped for stardom in the near future.



His pace and direct attacking play make him one of the toughest to defend against.



He has good dribbling abilities with a finishing touch that sees him scoring very often.



This season, Mohammed Kudus made 25 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga where he scored 11 goals.



