Watch the dressing room video of how Christian Atsu celebrated his last-ever goal

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christian Atsu and his teammates were joyous in the dressing room after the Ghanaian scored a late freekick to secure Hatayspor ab crucial 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on February 5, 2023.



The goal not only handed the team a win but moved the club from the relegation bottom and also meant under-fire manager Volkan Demirel would have some breath of fresh air.



The celebration began on the field as Atsu was carried by his teammates with Demirel joining the celebration.



They continued the celebrations in the dressing room where the players chanted Atsu's name while he danced to the chants.



Christian Atsu was due to fly to England on the night but cancelled the trip to enjoy the win.



Unfortunately, a high-magnitude earthquake struck in Hatay, Turkey on February 6, 2023, which led to Atsu being trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week.



His body was discovered lifeless on February 18 and was added to the death toll of over 40,000 after the earthquake.





Watch the celebrations below











EE/KPE