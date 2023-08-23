Watch the deplorable state of Oda Sports Stadium months after Kotoku Royals' relegation

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Following Kotoku Royals Football Club’s relegation from the top-flight league at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, the Oda Sports Stadium which used to be the home grounds for the side during their days in division one has been left unattended to.



The venue which was also used for other functions has now turned into a hub for wild animals as the pitch has been filled with weeds.



Kotoku Royals used the Oda Sports Stadium during the 2021/22 season in the Division One league but had it rejected by the Club Licensing Board after it failed to meet the necessary requirements to be used as a standard venue for Premier League games.



However, it was reported to be under construction before the 2022/23 season to be used by Kotoku Royals but due to the delay, the Royals were forced to use the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for their games in their debut season in the top-flight league.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the 5,000 sitting capacity is not as attractive as it used to be. It is now a ‘thick forest’ with weeds and wild animals occupying the venue.



Kotoku Royals ended the 2022/23 season with 26 points after 34 games, having won only 7 games, conceded 22 defeats, and drew 5 games.





