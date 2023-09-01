Watch the current state of the Sunyani Coronation Park ahead of new GPL season

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Rehabilitation of the Sunyani Coronation Park, the home venue for newly promoted Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano is in the final stages.



Construction of the new dressing room, which is the biggest task of the Coronation Park to meet the standard for the premier league has been completed, while ridding of unwanted grass, fencing, and re-grassing of the pitch is also done.



The rehabilitation work, mostly championed by supporters of Bofoakwa Tano, has received a lot of support in resources and cash from the chiefs and people of Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.



The initial rehabilitation work was to be done for the dressing room but extended to other areas after the GFA Club Licensing Board pointed out other defects.



Tano Bofoakwa after 16 years in the Division One league staged a return to the top flight after beating Techiman Wonders 7-6 on penalties in March.



Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Bofoakwa will open their campaign with an away fixture against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.





