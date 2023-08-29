Watch the current state of Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium 

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, one of Ghana’s finest facilities has undergone massive renovation and is now ready to be used for Ghana Premier League games.



A few months ago, the facility was in a state that depicts the historically poor maintenance culture in Ghana as the venue became the hub of animals and weeds with the seats and other aspects in a terrible state.



Following Ashantigold SC's relegation by the Ghana Football Association, the venue was inactive as it was left unattended.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the facility is now in good shape after seeing massive renovation works, where the grass looks greener and it is ready to be used. Also, the seats have been replaced and all unwanted weeds cleared away.



The former Ghana Premier League champions were demoted to division two after they were found guilty of playing a fixed match with Inter Allies.



However, it is unknown which cub will use the new Obuasi Len Clay Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.





New look of Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium ????️



Ready for 2023/24 Ghana Premier League - @AshantiGoldSC_ pic.twitter.com/avE7ZqNVtR — Eben K. BornAgain (@BornAgain771) August 28, 2023

