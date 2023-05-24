Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch the completed natural and artificial turfs of Accra Hearts of Oak



Accra Hearts of Oak have completed their natural grass pitch as the venue will be used today when the Phobians face Division One League side, Eleven Wonder this afternoon.



The natural turf is one of the two completed training facilities at the Pobiman Training Centre under the ownership of Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.



Meanwhile, the AstroTurf has also been completed. The astroturf is where the Phobians first trained before they played against Karela United in their 3-0 defeat on match day 23 of the betPawa Premier League.



Also, the construction of Hearts of Oak's new ultra-modern secretariat is getting to its final stages of completion.



The old edifice was demolished in May 2022 to make way for the new four-storey at Asylum Down in Accra.



Set to be completed soon, the secretariat will boast of a commercial store as well as offices for management of the club and a conference hall.



Hearts of Oak have dropped to seventh on the league log with 45 points following their 5-1 loss to Medeama SC on Sunday, May 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



They face Legon Cities on match day 32 of the betPawa Premier League come Sunday, May 28 at the El-Wak Stadium.





LSN/DO