Watch the 'clean' Heart of Lions goal controversially disallowed against Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko was held by the newly promoted side Hearts of Lions in their Ghana Premier League opening game on Sunday evening.



Things could have been much worse for the Porcupine Warriors had the assistant referee got his offside decision right as he wrongfully disallowed a clean goal from rebound when replays suggested that the goal should have stood.



The early stages of the game were evenly matched, with most of the action taking place in the midfield.



Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare, was called into action in the 29th minute to make a crucial save and deny Heart of Lions a scoring opportunity.



As halftime approached, the Porcupine Warriors increased the pressure on Heart of Lions. In the 43rd minute, Tedeku attempted a long-range shot that missed the target.



At the end of the first half, both teams headed to the dressing room with a score level of 0-0.



