Watch the clash between Agyemang-Badu and John Paintsil over winning bonuses for Black Queens players

Former Black Stars players, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and John Paintsil clashed after the former mentioned Black Queens’ unpaid bonuses during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, February 17, 2024.



Agyemang-Badu complained about the arrears and demanded that the monies be paid before the team’s next game against Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024.



He also urged Gifty Oware-Mensah, the women’s football representative at the FA, to lead the charge in getting the Queens their bonuses.



“The ladies have not been paid their bonuses. They have a game this week, they need to be paid. The GFA is not responsible for that, it’s the Sports Ministry.



“So madam Gifty Oware, try and get something for them because the Zambia game is crucial. She is the representative for the Black Queens at the GFA.”



John Paintsil then interjected as he did not agree with Agyemang-Badu mentioning Gity Oware instead of holding the ministry accountable.



“But there should be clarity. We need to mention the person who is responsible for paying the bonuses and not the other,” Paintsil said on the show hosted by MzGee.



Agyemang-Badu asked: “I want to understand. What are you trying to say?”



Painstil then emphasised that the GFA are not responsible for paying bonuses.



“It is not the GFA that pays bonuses...”



Agyemang-Badu clarified that he did not mention the GFA in his complaint.



“But did I mention GFA?”



John Paintsil: “I wasn’t referring to you. I’m just saying that if we are explaining things ...”



Agyemang-Badu responded that Painstil aimed the dig at him because he raised the issue.



“I explained it, so you are referring to me.”



Paintsil asked: “How did you explain it? Who should pay the bonus?”



Agyemang-Badu then explained that the GFA are not responsible for paying bonuses.



“It’s the sports ministry. That’s what I said. GFA doesn’t pay bonuses, and it’s common knowledge.”



The Black Queens are owed between $7,500 and $10,000 from the AWCON qualifies played in 2023. They qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, winning five games.





