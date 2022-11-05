Watch the best of Abedi Pele as he celebrates his 58th birthday

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele, commonly known as 'the maestro', has had another year added to his age, turning 58 years today.



Abedi is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time as he chalked many successes in his career, exhibiting a unique talent of his generation.



In his international career, he scored 19 goals and left a lasting impression on Ghanaians.



He was a member of Ghana's AFCON squad in 1982. The former Olympique Marseille man also led Ghana to a second-place finish in the 1992 AFCON, where they were defeated on penalties by Ivory Coast.



By 1993, he had won back-to-back-to-back African Player of the Year awards, the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 twice, and the BBC African Footballer of the Year.



