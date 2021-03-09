Watch the best free-kicks scored at the just ended AFCON U-20 Cup of Nations

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
The free-kick experts were at their best in the just ended Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.
Ghana's Precious Boah ended the competition as the top scorer in the free-kick category with two goals.
His first goal against Tanzania in the Black Satellites group opener which his side won 4-0.
The Dreams FC forward scored his second against the Gambia in the semifinal to power the Black Satellites to the final.
Other scorers in the category are as follows:
Oumar Mbareck- Mozambique
Joffrey Bazie- Central Africa Republic
Novatus Dismas- Tanzania
Etienne Eto'o- Cameroon
Gianluca Lorenzoni- Mozambique
Lamarane Jallow- Gambia
Watch the goals below:
