Watch the beautiful goal by Kylian Mbappe's Cameroonian father in a charity match

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard, sublimely assisted Wildred Mbappe, father of French superstar, Kylian Mabppe in a charity match at the Stade de l’Epopee.



Hazard and Mbappe featured for Varietes CF against Team Calais in the game that was meant to raise funds for children and teenagers in Pieces Jaunes Hospital.



Hazard did a trademark flick to Wilfred who expertly finished off the move by sitting the goalkeeper down before slotting the ball into the empty net.



The goal was a sixth of the game as Varietes won 6-0. Hazard, who announced his retirement a week ago, scored and assisted.



Other stars who featured in the game include Barcelona legend Ludovic Giuly and Arsenal legend Robert Pires, France manager Didier Deschamps and former French international Claude Puel, and ex-Newcastle star Yohan Cabaye.



Former Real Madrid and Middlesbrough star Christian Karembeu, ex-Bayern Munich ace Daniel Van Buyten, former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc, ex-Newcastle full-back Mathieu Debuchy, and former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann also featured in the game.





Watch Mbappe's father's goal below





[????LIVE] ⚽️ Match caritatif @VarietesCF

???? OH LA FEINTE de Wilfrid Mbappé pour le 6-0 !!

???? Tel père tel fils ! pic.twitter.com/MEojfMm9qF — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 18, 2023

EE/KPE