The mortal remains of late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena arrived at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf in a black hearse.



The body, whose arrival delayed owing to a misunderstanding between the wife and family of the late footballer, was in a brown coffin draped in the Ghana flag.



The arrival of the body signalled the commencement of the burial and funeral activities, which had delayed due to misunderstandings between the wife, mother and father of Raphael Dwamena.



Meanwhile, Onua FM is reporting that a sister of the former FC Zurich striker has said that the family will hold a funeral on a date different from what was advertised.



The change in date, per the report, is due to disagreements over some pre-burial rituals, including the shroud for the body.



It is reported that his wife insisted that her shroud be used for the body, but the family were adamant, on their resolve that it is their duty to buy the final clothes for their departed relative.



Following the arrival, the body has since been laid in state for file past.



The Ghanaian striker passed away tragically after suffering a heart seizure on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine's game against Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.



He was enjoying his best season in football since 2017/2018 when he scored 21 goals in 51 games for FC Zurich. Dwamena, before his devastating passing, scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 12 games in the 2023/2024 season.



He joined Egnatia in January 2023 on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal. He scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 games in his first six months at the club.







