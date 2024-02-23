You are here: HomeSports2024 02 23Article 1918424

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch the arrival of Al Ahly for the CAF Champions League match against Medeama

Egyptian club, Al Ahly SC Egyptian club, Al Ahly SC

Egyptian club, Al Ahly SC arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with their own set of water and food for their CAF Champions League game against Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama on Friday, February 23, 2024.

In a video on social media, Al Ahly staff were seen packing barrels suspected to contain water and ice cubes into the dressing room.

The 11-time CAF Champions League winners also went to the stadium with their own food from the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi where they have been lodging.

Despite being last in Group D, Medeama SC has not lost a game at home in the competition so far.

Al Ahly are hoping to upset the GPL champions to extend their stay as leaders in Group D.

Watch video below



JNA/EK

