Watch the amazing skills of Prince Tagoe's talented son

Former Ghanaian international Prince Tagoe’s son Denzel Prince Tagoe wants to follow the footsteps of his father.



Currently playing for an academy in Accra, Denzel, 8, is blessed with amazing soccer drills as many have tipped him to surpass his father.



It looks like Prince Tagoe is inspired by some ex-footballers who have nurtured their sons to take after them as footballers.



Prince Tagoe has enrolled Denzel in an academy where he is building on his talent to become a top star.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, Denzel displayed great amazing leg drills when he controlled the ball with both feet, showing how versatile he is.



Prince Tagoe is one of Ghana’s top forwards who took the Ghana Premier League by storm and was adjudged the top scorer in the 2004/05 with Hearts of Oak.



He played for Ghana’s U20 team, Black Satellites before making his debut for the Black Stars in 2006, and retired in 2012, having capped 36 times with 7 goals.



At club level, Tagoe also excelled at club level playing for 1899 Hoffenheim, Al Shabab, Partizan, Ettifaq, Bursaspor. Ittihad among others.





