Watch the 'Father Bernard' moment Ernest Nuamah 'humiliated' Dennis Odoi during Black Stars training

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars' new boy, Ernest Nuamah, continues to impress in training as he 'sat down' defender, Denis Odoi with impeccable control during training on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



The Nordsjaelland winger was put through by a long pass from Andre Ayew after he beat Odoi with his pace he bought the ball down smoothly with a stunning first touch in a fake shot style. The scene depicts one of the viral 'Father Bernard' moments.



'Father Bernard' is a viral sound used in videos of people falling to make the fall hilarious.



The Club Brugge defender lost his footing within the moment as Nuamah glided past the helpless defender. He also went past Joseph Paintsil before setting up Ayew for a tap but the skipper miscued his shot.



Ernest Nuamah is an exciting talent who is tipped for greatness. He won Young Player of the Year, Best Player of the Spring, and Player of the Year at the 2022/2023 Denish Superliga.



The 19-year-old earned his debut Black Stars call-up after his sensational performance in the just-ended season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 30 games.



He has also been invited to join the Ghana-U23 for the upcoming 2023 U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco. He will join the Ghana U-23 after Black Stars 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.





Watch how Nuamah humiliated Odoi in Black Stars training video below



EE/KPE







