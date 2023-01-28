Watch skills, goals of Asante Kotoko's Brazilian signing Matheus De Souza

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Asante Kotoko have acquired Brazilian striker, Matheus Medieros De Souza to augment their squad for the remainder of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



Souza could extend his six-months deal to a year depending on his performance.



The 26-year-old is left-footed. He has quick feet, brilliant technique, and good movement to torment defenders.



Matheus Medieros De Souza can play as a centre-forward or on the right wing due to his pace and dazzling skills.



His composure and decision-making are other attributes that make him a good forward.



Matheus Souza is now the third Brazilian to play for Asante Kotoko after Fabio Gama and Michael Vinicius.



He scored two goals in eleven matches during his time with South Korean third-tier outfit Paju Citizen FC.



