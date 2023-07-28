Watch skills, goals and tackles of Sulley Muntari's 8-year-old son

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars and UEFA Champions League winner, Sulley Ali Muntari is in the process of nurturing a younger version of himself.



At just 8 years old, Jamal who is the elderst son of the former Ghana international is already showing immense promise and potential.



With a cultured left foot that possesses the same strength to shoot from long distances, Jamal is already exhibiting the trademark shooting skills of his legendary father.



His dead-ball abilities and striking precision from the air are similar to Sulley Muntari's.



The young boy's keen vision allows him to spot openings to aim his goals with remarkable accuracy. He is also a gifted dribbler and this was evident when the young boy was playing kickabouts with his peers at the Nania Park.



The lad appears to have inherited his father's tenacity as a fierce tackler, displaying a strong determination to win the ball back whenever he loses it.



Sulley Muntari has dedicated his time to mentoring his son by passing on his football legacy to a younger version of himself.



At the Nania Park, Muntari was seen training Jamal alongside other young players, giving them knowledge and helping them improve their goal-scoring abilities.



Jamal who appears to be a fan of Portuguese football star, Ronaldo was spotted wearing a replica of the former Manchester United player during the training session with his father.



Watch video below



