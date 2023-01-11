Watch skills and goals of new Black Stars winger Francis Amuzu

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Ghanaian-born Anderletch winger Francis Amuzu has reportedly completed his nationality switch to Ghana as he adds up to Black Stars' quality wing options.



The winger is highly rated in the Belgian Pro League due to his directness and good decision-making. Pace is his ultimate attribute together with dribbling abilities.



Francis Amuzu has gone through the ranks of Anderlecht to become a key man in the first team.



This season, he has been involved in 5 goals in 18 matches, scoring 3 and assisting two.



Amuzu was born in Accra before but moved to Belgium at a very young age when he joined Anderlecht.



During his early years in Belgium, he represented Belgium at Youth Level - U-19 and U-21 making his debut for the U-19 in November 2017.



He earned his senior Belgium call-up in 2021 for or UEFA Nations League games against Wales and the Netherlands. However, he did not have any minutes in both games.



His reported switch means he will be available for a call-up to the Black Stars in march when Ghana face Angola in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.



Watch highlights of Francis Amuzu below:









