Watch scenes from Black Stars' official photoshoot session for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Stars of Ghana held their photoshoot session for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at their hotel on Sunday, November 21st 2022.
It was a fun session for the Black Stars players as they posed in front of the camera to take their official photos which would be used for the tournament.
The players also took a video shoot session for their goal celebrations which would be used anytime they score a goal at the tournament.
Pictures from the session which have flooded the internet have got people talking about how the team look united and are enjoying their stay in camp.
The Black Stars of Ghana will open their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday against Portugal.
The team has been preparing earnestly for the match with coach Otto Addo expected to name a strong side for the tournament.
Below are some of the videos and pictures from the Black Stars photoshoot session
Tariq Lamptey #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3U6O0p4L9F— صور كأس العالم ???? (@WorldCupHQ) November 21, 2022
- Elisha Owusu— صور كأس العالم ???? (@WorldCupHQ) November 21, 2022
- Fatawu Issahaku
- Daniel Amartey
- Daniel Afriyie#BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup | #WeAreGhana | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/8o8pUdNPcv
- Salis Abdul Samed— صور كأس العالم ???? (@WorldCupHQ) November 21, 2022
- Gideon Mensah
- Abdul Rahman Baba
- Joseph Aidoo#BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup | #WeAreGhana | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WK0lSpyiel
Ghana Portraits #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TuFXyH3KGV— صور كأس العالم ???? (@WorldCupHQ) November 21, 2022
- Ibrahim Danlad ????— صور كأس العالم ???? (@WorldCupHQ) November 21, 2022
- Lawrence Ati Zigi ????
- Manaf Nurudeen ????#BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup | #WeAreGhana | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/USmplKgHMJ