Watch 'scary' moment goalpost fell on Jojo Wollacott during Black Stars training

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was caught up in a scary moment during Black Stars training on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after the goalpost collapsed and injured his leg.



The goalkeeper, who just returned from a long-term finger injury, could not complete the session as he was escorted off the pitch for a medical test.



The Ghana Football Association in a statement cited that Wollacott has sustained a right toe injury as a result of the incident.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the training goalpost—which is smaller than the ones used in official matches—horribly fell on the goalkeeper without any indication of a force majeure.



Although the event seemed to be concerning, the GFA clarified in a release that the injury is not significant; as a result, he will be ready for training on Wednesday before the 2023 Africa Cup qualification match against Angola.



The match is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.





Watch a video of the incident below









EE/KPE